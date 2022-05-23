Kapanen hit the 30-point threshold for the fourth straight season, tallying 11 goals and 21 helpers in 79 games this year.

While Kapanen managed to hit that 30-point mark again, the season will likely still be considered a disappointment given the expectations of the winger possibly putting up 20 goals playing alongside some of Pittsburgh's talented centers. It's that perceived lack of offensive production that could see Kapanen walk during the upcoming free-agent period, though he is a restricted free agent and the Penguins will likely not want to lose him for nothing.