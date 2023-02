Kapanen (lower body) will be available for Tuesday's matchup with the Avs, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Kapanen was mired in a seven-game goal drought prior to suffering his lower-body injury. During his slump, the winger managed 14 shots but just one helper. While Kapanen is expected to slot into a third-line role alongside Jeff Carter and Brock McGinn, he could still find himself scratched periodically in favor of Drew O'Connor or Danton Heinen if he can't produce.