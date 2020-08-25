Kapanen was acquired by the Penguins from the Maple Leafs, along with Jesper Lindgren and Pontus Aberg, in a swap for Evan Rodrigues, Filip Hallander, David Warsofsky and a 2020 first-round pick, Rob Rossi of The Athletic reports.

Kapanen was originally selected by Pittsburgh with the 22nd overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft before being sent to Toronto as part of the Phil Kessel deal back in July of 2015. Over the last five seasons, the 23-year-old Finn racked up 41 goals, 49 assists and 375 shots in 202 appearances. Back with the Pens, Kapanen could be a candidate to slot into the first line alongside Jake Guetnzel and Sidney Crosby, potentially making him a high-end fantasy option in 2020-21.