Kapanen collected a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Kapanen scored on a breakaway midway through the second period, beating Alexander Georgiev to the glove side to give the Penguins a 3-2 lead. He also drew the second assist on Jason Zucker's goal that opened the scoring in the first period. The performance was Kapanen's first multi-point game in a Pittsburgh uniform and gave the former Maple Leaf two goals and three assists through six contests.