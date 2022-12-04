Kapanen scored a hat trick in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Blues.
Two goals came on the power play; one stood as the winner. It was the second NHL hat trick for Kapanen, who has scored four of his five goals this season in his past three games after being a healthy scratch the previous seven. It may be time to scoop Kapanen off the wire.
More News
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: First goal since season opener•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Closes out scoring Thursday•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Back at practice•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Sidelined with illness•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Secures two-year deal•
-
Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen: Reaches 30-point threshold again•