Kapanen will start the 2020-21 campaign playing on the top line with Sidney Crosby, Tracey Myers of NHL.com reports.

When acquired by the Penguins in the offseason, Kapanen was expected to join the first line with Crosby and Jake Guentzel, though no coach Mike Sullivan has confirmed that plan. The 24-year-old Kapanen registered 20 goals and 44 points during the 2018-19 campaign and should be capable of reaching those numbers playing with Crosby. In addition, Kapanen should slot into a role on the No. 2 power-play, which will further bolster his fantasy value.