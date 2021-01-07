Kapanen (visa) is expected to travel to Pittsburgh on Saturday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Based on the NHL protocols, if Kapanen arrives in Pittsburgh on Saturday, which would see him miss the first two games of the season for sure. Depending on how much practice coach Mike Sullivan feels that 24-year-old winger needs, it could be even longer. In his stead, Evan Rodrigues is set to slot into a first-line role alongside Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel.