Kapanen is under the weather and will miss Tuesday's clash with Detroit.

Kapanen is poised to start the season in a third-line role alongside Jeff Carter (upper body), though neither player will be in action Tuesday. Despite playing in 79 games last year, Kapanen was limited to just 32 points but still was given a two-year, $6.4 million contract in the offseason. If Kapanen continues to struggle offensively, he could find Drew O'Connor or Drake Caggiula challenging for his spot in the lineup.