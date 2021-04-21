Kapanen (lower body) joined the Penguins in a non-contact jersey Tuesday, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.

Kapanen was expected to be out 10-14 days back on April 12, which could see him ready to play in Pittsburgh's upcoming back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday. Prior to getting hurt, the 24-year-old winger was bogged down in an eight-game goal drought, though four of those contests were without Evgeni Malkin (lower body) with whom Kapanen had developed strong chemistry. The duo should link back up on the Penguins' second line once both are cleared to return.