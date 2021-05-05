Kapanen produced an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.
Kapanen has been strong since his return from a lower-body injury with seven points in eight games. The Finnish winger is up to 28 points, 66 shots, 41 hits and a plus-15 rating through 38 outings, mainly in a middle-six role.
