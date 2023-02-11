Kapanen scored a power-play goal on three shots, added an assist and logged two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Kapanen's first-period marker put the Penguins up 2-1, and they didn't look back. The 26-year-old's goal was his first since Jan. 2, though he missed five games with a lower-body injury in that span. He's settled back into a third-line role, though he's frequently played a smaller part than that due to inconsistency. The winger has seven goals, 19 points (five on the power play), 60 shots on net, 70 hits and a minus-1 rating through 37 outings.