Kapanen (immigration issues) will miss at least the first game of the season for the Penguins, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It was thought that Kapanen may get back from Finland and complete his seven-day quarantine in time to suit up on Jan. 13 but it looks like his Penguins debut is going to be delayed. The 24-year-old winger should slide directly into the top-six upon his arrival after scoring 36 points last season.