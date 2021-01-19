Kapanen will be in the lineup against the Capitals on Tuesday.
Kapanen will be making his first appearance for the team this year after missing the first three contests while in the league's COVID-19 protocols. Originally, the team planned to have Monday off but the ability to get Kapanen some ice time with linemate Sidney Crosby was likely too intriguing for coach Mike Sullivan to pass up.
