Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Back in action with Baby Pens
Czuczman (shoulder) has logged a pair of contests for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in which he racked up 12 PIM.
Czuczman's chance of securing a spot on the 23-man roster not only was hampered by his shoulder issue, but also the emergence of Juuse Rikkola. With the 26-year-old healthy, he should headline the list of potential call-ups should on injury pop up for Pittsburgh.
