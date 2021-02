Czuczman was reassigned to the taxi squad Tuesday.

A multitude of injuries on the Penguins' blue line has seen Czuczman suiting up in NHL games for the first time since the 2013-14 season when he was with the Islanders. If Kris Letang (lower body) is available against New York on Saturday, Czuczman will likely serve as a healthy scratch, though he would still probably be elevated to the active roster before puck drop.