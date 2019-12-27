Czuczman was called up from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.

Czuczman served as a healthy scratch in two games prior to the Christmas break and will likely do so again versus Nashville on Friday. If the Ontario native does get into the lineup, it would likely come at the expense of Juuso Riikola. Once Brian Dumoulin (ankle) or Justin Schultz (lower body) is cleared to play, Czuczman figures to return to the minors.