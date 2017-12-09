Czuczman was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Saturday, Seth Rorabaugh of The Athletic Pittsburgh reports.

The Penguins are searching for the right combination of defensemen on the third pair with the back line shaken up by Justin Schultz's lower-body ailment. Frank Corrado was originally in consideration, but he ended up trading places with Czuczman, who hasn't appeared in an NHL game since dressing with the Panthers in the 2013-14 campaign. It's difficult to spell this guy's last name, yet ignoring him in fantasy is a no-brainer.