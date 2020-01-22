Czuczman was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old has served as the Penguins' seventh defenseman lately, but he hasn't drawn into a game this season. Czuczman will get some playing time in the minors, but he could be recalled if Justin Schultz (lower body) or Brian Dumoulin (ankle) aren't ready to go in time for a game against the Flyers on Jan. 31.