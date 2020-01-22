Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Drops down to AHL
Czuczman was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.
The 29-year-old has served as the Penguins' seventh defenseman lately, but he hasn't drawn into a game this season. Czuczman will get some playing time in the minors, but he could be recalled if Justin Schultz (lower body) or Brian Dumoulin (ankle) aren't ready to go in time for a game against the Flyers on Jan. 31.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.