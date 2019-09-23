Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Headed for minors
Czuczman was waived by the Penguins on Monday in order to reassign him to the minors.
Czuczman was never going to make the Penguins' Opening Night roster considering the club has eight blueliners already on one-way deals. The 28-year-old hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2013-14 when he was with the Islanders and could struggle to break into Pittsburgh's lineup during the 2019-20 campaign.
