Pittsburgh placed Czuczman on waivers Sunday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Czuczman has been an alternate captain for AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for the past three seasons, so he'll likely end up in the minors to start the 2020-21 campaign. The 30-year-old blueliner picked up 10 points in 38 games with the Baby Pens last season.