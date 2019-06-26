Czuczman secured a two-year, two-way contract with Pittsburgh on Wednesday worth $700,000 at the NHL level.

Czuczman hasn't appeared in an NHL game since the 2013-14 campaign when he was with the Islanders. Still, the 28-year-old has put together two solid seasons with the Baby Pens, a combined 56 points in 136 games, and should be atop the short list of potential call-ups throughout the upcoming season.