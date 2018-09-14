Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Out long term
Czuczman has been ruled out until at least December due to offseason shoulder surgery.
Czuczman was by no means guaranteed a spot on the 23-man roster this year, but his shoulder issue will only serve to limit his ability to break into the Pens' roster. Chad Ruhwedel has the inside track for the seventh defenseman spot, so look for Czuczman to be reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton once given the all-clear.
More News
-
Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Sustains undisclosed injury•
-
Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Re-ups for one year•
-
Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Sent down to minors•
-
Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Brought up to NHL•
-
Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Waived for reassignment•
-
Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Agrees to two-year contract•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...