Czuczman has been ruled out until at least December due to offseason shoulder surgery.

Czuczman was by no means guaranteed a spot on the 23-man roster this year, but his shoulder issue will only serve to limit his ability to break into the Pens' roster. Chad Ruhwedel has the inside track for the seventh defenseman spot, so look for Czuczman to be reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton once given the all-clear.