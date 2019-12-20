Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Promoted from minors
Czuczman was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Friday.
Czuczman has yet to make his NHL debut for Pittsburgh -- he logged 13 games for the Islanders back in 2013-14 -- and he's unlikely to do so against Edmonton or Vancouver on Friday and Saturday, respectively. The 28-year-old has tallied one goal, seven helpers and a plus-6 rating in 21 games with the Baby Pens and will likely head back to the minors once (if) Pittsburgh gets healthy.
