Czuczman was added to the NHL roster Thursday and logged 12:41 of ice time against the Bruins.

Czuczmn finds himself on the 23-man roster thanks to a raft of injuries on the Penguins blueline. Once new addition Yannick Weber is able to join the team, which should happen ahead of Saturday's clash with the Rangers, Czuczman figures to wind up back on the taxi squad.