Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Re-ups for one year
Czuczman signed a one-year, two-way deal with Pittsburgh on Monday.
Czuczman failed to crack the Penguins' lineup this past season, instead spending the entirety of the campaign with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In the minors, the defenseman tallied 35 points in 71 contests along with a plus-15 rating. The 27-year-old last played in the NHL during the 2013-14, in which he logged 13 games for the Islanders.
