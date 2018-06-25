Czuczman signed a one-year, two-way deal with Pittsburgh on Monday.

Czuczman failed to crack the Penguins' lineup this past season, instead spending the entirety of the campaign with AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. In the minors, the defenseman tallied 35 points in 71 contests along with a plus-15 rating. The 27-year-old last played in the NHL during the 2013-14, in which he logged 13 games for the Islanders.