Czuczman was recalled from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to the taxi squad on Monday, Mike DeFabo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

With Mike Matheson (upper body) on injured reserve, Czuczman will provide an extra body for Pittsburgh's blue line if necessary. The 30-year-old has played just 13 NHL contests, all coming during the 2013-14 season. It's unlikely he'll make his way into the lineup anytime soon.