Czuczman was reassigned to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Tuesday.

Czuczman became the odd man odd when the Penguins traded for Jamie Oleksiak to bolster their blue line. The 26-year-old Czuczman will rejoin the Baby Pens where he has tallied one goal and 13 helpers in 22 outings this season. Barring injuries, the defenseman will likely remain in the minors for the rest of the season.