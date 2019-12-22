The Penguins reassigned Czuczman to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Czuczman failed to make his NHL debut for Pittsburgh even though he logged 13 games for the Islanders back in 2013-14. The 28-year-old has tallied one goal and eight points in 21 minor-league games. His demotion is a positive sign that Justin Schultz (lower body) could make his return to the ice soon.