Czuczman was absent from training camp Friday due to an undisclosed issue.

Czuczman was expected to be the leading candidate to challenge Chad Ruhwedel for a spot on the 23-man roster, however, his injury could alter this training camp battle. Even if the 27-year-old Czuczman was able to earn a spot, it is unlikely he would find himself in the game-day lineup most nights.