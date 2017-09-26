Penguins' Kevin Czuczman: Waived for reassignment
Czuczman was placed on waivers Tuesday in order to reassign him to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton , James Mirtle of The Athletic Torontoreports.
Czuczman would have needed a phenomenal camp in order to win a spot on the 23-man roster, so it should come as no surprise the organization decided to move him down to the minors. The 26-year-old last appeared in an NHL contest during the 2013-14 season when he was with the Islanders in which he notched a pair of helpers. While he does have offensive upside, the Pens depth on the blue line all but guarantees the London, Ontario native will spend the entire year with the Baby Pens.
