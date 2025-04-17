Hayes (lower body) won't play in Thursday's game versus the Capitals.
Hayes will miss the season finale with the injury. The 32-year-old ends 2024-25 with 23 points, 52 hits, 98 shots on net and a minus-15 rating across 64 outings. Samuel Poulin will replace Hayes in the lineup.
