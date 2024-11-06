Hayes missed practice Wednesday and is being evaluated for an upper-body issue, Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff reports.

Hayes started the 2024-25 strong with four points in his first eight games but is currently mired in a six-game pointless streak during which he has recorded a mere three shots. If Hayes does miss any time, Valtteri Puustinen should get back into the lineup unless Bryan Rust (lower body) is cleared to return.