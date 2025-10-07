default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Hayes (upper body) will begin the 2025-26 campaign on injured reserve, per PuckPedia.

It was reported Sept. 19 that Hayes wouldn't be re-evaluated for a month, so his placement on injured reserve doesn't come as a surprise. Even when he's healthy in 2025-26, the veteran forward could serve as a periodic healthy scratch, which would diminish his already minimal fantasy value.

More News