Hayes (lower body) is not listed among the injured players on the Penguins' training camp roster released Wednesday.

Hayes missed the Penguins' regular-season finale in 2024-25 due to the injury, but it was apparently never a long-term issue. The 33-year-old will be in contention for a bottom-six spot, and he may have a clearer path if Noel Acciari (undisclosed) remains hurt throughout camp.