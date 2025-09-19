Hayes (upper body) won't be reevaluated for a month and will miss the start of the 2025-26 campaign, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports Friday.

Based on his timeline, Hayes figures to miss at least the first two weeks of the upcoming campaign, though it could certainly be longer. The bigger concern for fantasy players will likely be the fact that an absence of that length will only give the Pens' up-and-coming prospects more time to establish themselves at the NHL level. The veteran Hayes was already likely going to struggle to keep himself in the lineup; this setback could make it that much harder. Expect Hayes to land on IR before the season starts up Oct. 7 versus the Rangers.