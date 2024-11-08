Hayes (upper body) won't play Friday against Washington, according to Tom Gulitti of NHL.com.
It will be Pittsburgh's second straight game without Hayes. He has three goals and four points in 14 appearances in 2024-25. Hayes will likely serve in a bottom-six capacity once he's healthy.
