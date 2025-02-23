Hayes tallied an assist and added four shots during Saturday's 8-3 loss to the Capitals.
Hayes has helpers in consecutive outings and has managed two goals and five points over his last 10 games. Playing through multiple stints on the injured list, the 32-year-old center has managed just 15 points in 41 games and is no longer much of a fantasy asset given his diminished role offensively.
More News
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Pots goal in shootout loss•
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Scores, assists Monday•
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Tallies on power play in loss•
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Finds twine in win•
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Ends goal drought•
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Collects power-play assist in win•