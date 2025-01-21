Hayes notched a power-play goal and an even-strength assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Hayes found the back of the net for the first time since Jan. 12, when he scored a goal in the 5-2 loss to the Lightning, and he also notched his first multi-point effort in 2024-25. The 32-year-old has five points in 10 outings in January, but given that he's racked up only 12 points in 32 appearances, he doesn't carry a lot of fantasy value in most formats, especially given his bottom-six role.