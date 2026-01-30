Hayes was scratched for the 14th time in 16 games in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Hayes has found himself firmly in the press box in January, and it's unclear what it would take for him to carve out a spot in the lineup. The 33-year-old will be ready on a moment's notice, but the Penguins are working on incorporating more young players in the lineup. Hayes hasn't helped his own cause this season, earning five points, 39 shots on net, 27 hits and a minus-5 rating over 23 appearances.