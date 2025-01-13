Hayes scored a power-play goal on four shots and went minus-3 in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning.

Hayes tied the game at 2-2 early in the third period, but the Penguins couldn't nurse the level score to overtime, as the Lightning scored three times in the last 3:03 for the win. This was Hayes' third goal in his last six games, and he's added 17 shots on in that span. For the season, the 32-year-old forward has contributed 10 points (five on the power play), 39 shots on net and a minus-14 rating over 28 appearances, mainly in a bottom-six role.