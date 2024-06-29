Hayes was traded to Pittsburgh from St. Louis for future considerations Saturday, reports Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

A second-round pick in 2025 goes with him, but it's the dreaded "future considerations" headed the other way in what's ostensibly a salary dump by the Blues. Hayes doesn't do much with the puck. He's not a fast skater, doesn't use his size and can't forecheck. But he can become a bottom-six pivot in Pittsburgh behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, as he won't be expected to provide offense.