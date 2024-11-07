Share Video

Hayes (upper body) will be absent from the lineup versus Carolina on Thursday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.

Hayes was likely injured Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary as he missed practice the following day. The 32-year-old has three goals and an assist in 14 contests this season. He is day-to-day and could return Friday in Washington.

