Hayes (upper body) will be absent from the lineup versus Carolina on Thursday, per Penguins play-by-play announcer Josh Getzoff.
Hayes was likely injured Tuesday in a 4-3 shootout loss to Calgary as he missed practice the following day. The 32-year-old has three goals and an assist in 14 contests this season. He is day-to-day and could return Friday in Washington.
More News
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Plucks apple in shootout loss•
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Scores power-play goal Sunday•
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Pots game-winning goal•
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Nets first goal with new team•
-
Penguins' Kevin Hayes: Traded to Pittsburgh•