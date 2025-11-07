Hayes (upper body) is expected to travel with the Penguins ahead of Saturday's clash with the Devils, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Hayes appeared to be working in a third-line role at Friday's practice, and could be poised to make his 2025-26 season debut after starting the year on the shelf. With so many injuries among Pittsburgh's forward group, Hayes should get plenty of minutes once healthy, though he could serve as a healthy scratch once the team has its full complement of skaters available.