Roy was acquired by Pittsburgh from Florida in exchange for Ryan Haggerty on Tuesday.

Roy has tallied four goals and 10 helpers in 23 games with AHL Springfield this season. The 26-year-old last played in the NHL during the 2018-19 campaign when with ANaheim and has a total of 28 games under his belt. The winger will report to AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton but could earn a look down the stretch as Pittsburgh continues to be plagued by injuries.