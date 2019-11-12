Penguins' Kris Letang: Absent from road trip
Letang (lower body) didn't make the trip to New York and will miss both Tuesday's matchup with the Rangers and Friday's clash with the Devils, Josh Getzoff of PensTV reports.
Considering the club classified Letang as week-to-week, it shouldn't come as a shock to see him missing from the lineup for a few more games. At this point, the elite blueliner should probably be considered a long shot to play against Toronto on Saturday as well. In his stead, Justin Schultz will quarterback the top power-play unit while John Marino continues to see an uptick in ice time.
