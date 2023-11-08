Letang produced an assist, two shots on goal and two blocked shots in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Ducks.

Letang has a goal and two helpers over his last four games. The 36-year-old blueliner helped out on Sidney Crosby's empty-net tally in the third period. Letang is up to seven points, 20 shots on net, 16 hits, 15 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through 11 outings. He continues to play on the top pairing at even strength, but he's mainly been on the second power-play unit and has yet to contribute a point with the man advantage.