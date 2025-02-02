Letang had an assist and two shots on net in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Nashville.

The blue liner's helper came on Philip Tomasino's goal in the first period. Letang has three assists in his past six games, which is his strongest offensive output since early December (six points in four games). The 37-year-old has seven goals, 13 assists and 106 shots on goal across 47 games this year. He is well off the pace to match his season total of 51 points from a year ago but still provides good category coverage with shots on net, hits, and blocks. While better options are on the waiver wire, he still skates over 23 minutes per game for the Penguins and still has time to turn this season around.