Penguins' Kris Letang: Aiming to return by middle of next week
Letang (lower body) could make his return by the middle of next week, according to Penguins GM Jim Rutherford, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
While Letang was placed on injured reserve Thursday, he'll be eligible to return as soon as Sunday's road clash with Detroit, but then again, a Jan. 4 return against the visiting Hurricanes seems like the most realistic estimate for Letang based on Rutherford's latest comments. A perennial power-play contributor, Letang has already mirrored his man-advantage totals (two goals, 12 assists) from last season in four fewer games, but the heady veteran has struggled to find the back of the net, as two goals represent his total on 111 shots. Nonetheless, you're likely going to want to plug him back in once he's ready to go.
