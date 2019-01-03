Penguins' Kris Letang: All over ice in win
Letang scored a goal and a power-play assist while adding four blocked shots, three hits, two shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-2 thrashing of the Rangers.
The All-Star defenseman extended his point streak to five games with the performance, while the goal was his 10th of the season -- the sixth time in his career he's reached that mark. Letang now has 37 points through 39 games, and with the Pens' offense firing on all cylinders right now, he needs only to stay healthy to top the career-high 67 points he recorded in 2015-16.
