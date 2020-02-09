Play

Penguins' Kris Letang: All over the ice

Letang scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over Florida on Saturday.

He was everywhere. Letang fired five shots, laid four hits, blocked three shots and picked up a minor penalty. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four games and a remarkable 14 shots in his last two games. Letang is as good as he's ever been.

