Penguins' Kris Letang: All over the ice
Letang scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over Florida on Saturday.
He was everywhere. Letang fired five shots, laid four hits, blocked three shots and picked up a minor penalty. He has five points (two goals, three assists) in his last four games and a remarkable 14 shots in his last two games. Letang is as good as he's ever been.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.